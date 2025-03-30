The popular privacy-focused company Proton is expanding its product line with Docs in Proton Drive. This web-based productivity app joins other services, such as Proton Mail, Proton Pass, Proton VPN, Calendar, and others. The Docs feature is a fully featured text editor with shared editing capabilities, end-to-end encryption, and other security protections. You can access Proton Docs from the Proton Drive experience.

Google Docs is one of the world's most popular online word processing tools. It has adequate features to compose, edit, and share your content. But how does it compare to Proton’s online word processor?

6 Private documents with end-to-end encryption

Google Docs are less than private