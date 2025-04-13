One of the essential aspects of security hygiene for tech is ensuring you have strong, unrecycled passwords for your online accounts. I have used LastPass for years, but it has had significant security breaches. So, I decided to switch to Proton Pass because I love Proton's products' privacy and security-focused nature. Switching was pretty seamless because importing passwords from other managers like LastPass, 1Password, Bitwarden, and major browsers is a cinch. Once you do that, your online passwords are accessible on virtually all platforms. Proton Pass will give you peace of mind, knowing your passwords are encrypted and easily accessible when needed.

Related 5 security features in Bitwarden you might not be using Make your digital life safer by using every tool Bitwarden gives you.

5 End-to-end encryption

Your passwords are secure