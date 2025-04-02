The Raspberry Pi SBC is perhaps the most popular choice for compact computing, and it is easy to see why. They are small, affordable, and surprisingly powerful for their size. Many already use them for media centers, smart home hubs, and educational projects. Another practical way to take advantage of Raspberry Pi’s flexibility is to turn it into a dedicated backup server so your important files remain safe and accessible.
5 reasons you should use your Raspberry Pi as a backup server
