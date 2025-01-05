The Raspberry Pi isn’t just a tiny, inexpensive computer. It can open up a whole world of possibilities, from acting as the brains behind an air quality monitoring system to running a home server. You can even use it as a print server.

If you have an old printer that doesn't support wireless printing, or you want to make your printing process smoother, a Raspberry Pi can help you. It gives you a personal printing assistant that is always there ready to help.

Let’s explore why a Raspberry Pi makes a perfect print server. We’ll start with the basics and then move on to the more advanced features. By the end, you’ll know some compelling reasons to have a Raspberry Pi manage your print queues.

10 Compact size makes it easy to set up

The Raspberry Pi fits into any workspace effortlessly

The Raspberry Pi is a tiny computer perfect for use as a dedicated print server. Unlike regular servers or desktops, it’s small enough to fit next to your printer or anywhere in your workspace without taking up much real estate.

This is especially helpful if you have limited space at home. You can hide it near the printer without using big, bulky hardware. Plus, since it’s so small, you can move it around easily if needed.

The Raspberry Pi also looks nice, especially if you put it into a stylish case. So, if you want a functional and compact computer, the Raspberry Pi is a great choice.

9 Learn new skills while setting it up

Setting up a print server builds technical expertise