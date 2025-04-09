If you've ever wanted to dual-boot a different OS or set up a clean testing environment separate from your everyday files, you’ve probably considered partitioning your hard drive or already have. Partitioning can come with some downsides that are hard to reverse without reformatting your entire drive, and a certain inflexibility in adapting to evolving needs down the road. There are a few reasons that Virtual Hard Disks (VHDs) offer a better alternative, with more flexibility, security, and portability.

4 Portable Dev Environment

Bring a custom work environment with you