Backups help you preserve your data when the main machine encounters a problem, and Windows 11 has multiple tools to help you do that in some form (on-device, external, or cloud). I used Macrium Reflect, a fantastic tool that met most of my needs, but it ended the free tier completely and lacked some trivial backup elements, forcing me to look for options.

Windows 11 slapped a fresh coat of paint on its cloud backup solution and introduced the Windows Backup app. I find it unique as it acts as a center point to preserve all my files on the C drive, installed apps, and even my OS preferences in a simplified manner. It has other useful attributes, like restoring backup while reinstalling Windows, saving my credentials, and being immune to online attacks.

5 Blazing fast setup

Restoring a backup doesn't need to be exhausting

Restoring a backup doesn’t have to be a lengthy process. With Windows Backup, I can initiate the restore when I boot into the Out of Box Experience (OOBE) setup, which appears after the installer finishes writing the OS files. I don’t have to connect any external USB drives, worry about connection problems, or boot into the BIOS setup and then select the correct disk drive.

Windows Backup is reliable because it focuses on restoring essential settings and personal files. If I reset my PC, I can quickly jump back into the same Windows setup using the Restore this backup option during installation. Thereafter, it depends on your internet connection to transfer all the data from your Microsoft account to your PC. The process will be quick if you use OneDrive for basic work-related file backups (documents, presentations, small videos).

Additionally, I can bring back the same Windows theme, wallpaper, desktop, Start menu pins, and system settings. Installing Windows 11 already takes more than 30 minutes, and setting it up takes half an hour more. But, I save a lot of time because I don't need to open individual settings to configure them again, as Windows Backup takes care of that.

4 Don't need to remember passwords

Only remember your Microsoft account credentials

I connect my laptop to multiple wireless connections, like home Wi-Fi, numerous work connections, and friends. Remembering passwords for every web service, account, and wireless connection is difficult. You can manually export passwords before resetting your PC or note them down, but that's a sheer waste of time, in my opinion. Macrium Reflect doesn’t offer such options; you rarely find them in backup tools.

However, Windows Backup can remember all these connections, passwords, and accounts without requiring an additional program or password-saving utility. Just remember your Microsoft account credentials, and that’s enough to restore all types of credentials on your Windows 11 PC. You can swiftly connect to any wireless network after you boot to the desktop, and don't need to ask for passwords again.

3 Restores installed apps in one go

Bring back all your Microsoft Store apps