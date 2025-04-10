As an avid self-hoster, my digital life is packed with tools, apps, and self-hosted services. Managing them all can get overwhelming fast. For a while, I juggled multiple bookmarks, managing IP addresses and ports, each with its own login and interface, constantly switching tabs just to check in on my media servers or home automation tools. Then I discovered Homarr, a polished, self-hosted dashboard that brings everything into one tidy, customizable view.

This dashboard changed the game for me. It’s not just about aesthetics or convenience. Homarr helps me take back control of my digital setup. Here’s why it might do the same for you.

5 Customization is as easy as dragging and dropping

From zero to dashboard in minutes