Summary Full-color output with minimal fuss: UV printing produces vibrant designs instantly.

Works on a broader range of materials: From aluminum to glass, print on almost anything flat and non-porous with UV printing.

No ventilation or fire safety concerns: UV printing is beginner-friendly without smoke or flames.

If you’re exploring creative hobbies and caught between laser engraving and UV printing, there’s much to love about both. However, UV printing has unique advantages that might make it a better fit depending on your space, interests, and goals. UV printing can be a rewarding, flexible hobby for makers who want pro-looking results with less prep, from its vivid full-color output to its surprisingly low learning curve.

5 Full-color output with minimal fuss

No paint, no stain—just vivid designs instantly