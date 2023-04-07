There's no doubt that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently the best iPhone out there. However, since last September, I've been advising those seeking a non-Pro iPhone to get the iPhone 13 instead of the iPhone 14. After all, the regular 14 models don't introduce any exciting changes, and they're not worth the higher price tags.

Now that it's been a few months, I'd advise you to buy neither the iPhone 13 nor the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro may still be five months away, but there are plenty of reasons why the wait will be worth it.

1. The current iPhone cycle is nearing its end

Apple is notorious for retaining its iPhone prices from the moment they release to the day they're discontinued or replaced. So even when an iPhone's cycle nears its end, customers still have to pay the same full price. Apple may have just released a new yellow iPhone 14, but the iPhone 14 is nearing the finish line.

A good rule of thumb is to avoid buying a new iPhone past February or March unless you have to. After all, for around the same price you pay today for an iPhone 14 model, you can get your hands on the next-gen iPhone 15 in the fall. You might as well wait the five extra months if you're not in a rush.

2. All iPhone 15 models could feature the Dynamic Island

With the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple ditched the controversial notch for the first time in favor of the all-new Dynamic Island. Expectedly, this new display cutout is currently exclusive to the Pro variants. So if you don't plan on getting one of the iPhone 14 Pro models, you will have to settle for a notch. And as someone who has been using the Dynamic Island every single day for around half a year now, I can tell you that it's magical. It's handy and it offers intuitive shortcuts, and you don't want to miss out.

The Dynamic Island is rumored to make its debut on non-Pro iPhones in September. So by waiting for a bit longer, you could buy a regular iPhone 15 model and still get your hands on this perk. Right now, you simply can't get this iPhone feature if you're not willing to pay high-end prices.

3. Apple could finally strike its Lightning port

A significant portion of people don't upgrade their iPhones every single year. After all, these devices can last for years, especially with Apple's commitment in the software update department. So if you tend to upgrade once every several years, you really may want to wait for the iPhone 15 for one key reason: Apple could finally be ditching the Lightning port in favor of the universally-adopted USB Type-C port.

This means that your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook will finally share the same charging cable. A lot of other non-Apple devices use a USB Type-C port as well, sparing you the need to carry a bunch of different cords and adapters around. If you exclusively depend on MagSafe charging and wireless data transfer, though, then this point may not apply to you.

4. Pro iPhone 15 variants could get a fresh exterior

If you're planning to buy an iPhone 14 Pro, then this one is for you. Apple typically introduces a main chassis design change once every three years or so. Pro iPhones have looked pretty much identical since the iPhone 12 Pro, featuring a boxed, stainless steel exterior. If the timing remains consistent, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could finally bring some notable changes to the table.

According to reliable leakers, these premium phones could feature a more curved edge, making them more comfortable to hold. Additionally, they might have thinner display bezels, which would clear the way for more screen real estate. Lastly, Apple could retire the use of stainless steel and introduce a titanium body instead. Considering that titanium doesn't show scratches as easily as stainless steel, you may want to wait to get your hands on the new and improved outer shell.

5. The iPhone 15 Pro Max could pack a periscope lens

If you're currently eyeing an iPhone 14 Pro Max, then this fifth and last point is for you. Assuming the aforementioned design changes, USB Type-C port addition, or the end of the iPhone 14 life cycle haven't fully convinced you yet, you may want to learn about this iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive.

According to some solid rumors, this device will exclusively pack a periscope lens. This means you could utilize better optical and digital zoom features. The leaks hint at 6x optical zoom, a notable bump from the 3x available on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. So if you tend to snap photos a lot, you may want to wait for a few more months to get an improved camera system for a similar price.

The beginning of a new iPhone era?

Both the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro are rumored to introduce plenty of worthy changes and tweaks, with all models supporting the Dynamic Island and switching to USB Type-C. That's not to mention that the Pro models could get an overhauled design, and the Pro Max variant could support an improved zoom. So by waiting for a bit longer, you can potentially save yourself from buyer's remorse, as the upcoming package will likely be significantly bigger than the existing one.

Though if your current phone is completely unusable and you can't wait, you can buy an iPhone 14 series phone. Just avoid the non-Pro iPhone 14 models at all costs. It's wiser to buy a 13 or a 14 Pro for now.

Do you plan on buying one of the iPhone 15 models? Let us know in the comments below.