It can be difficult to find the right subscription-tracking app to manage your finances. Many options require a subscription and access a risky amount of data about your finances, so it can be tricky to find the balance between privacy and convenience.

That's where Wallos comes in. The open-source subscription-tracking app has a very useful set of features, while also allowing you to host the software on a private server. For this and other reasons, it is the best subscription-tracking software for privacy-conscious users.

Related 5 best expense tracker apps on Windows Money management made easy with these personal finance apps

7 It's free and self-hostable

And you're not the product

Many subscription apps require a payment or a cut of the money the app is able to save you — but Wallos is completely free and open-source. The biggest drawback is that setting it up as a self-hosted app can be a bit daunting for those who aren't that acquainted with the practice.

Luckily, you don't need a bare metal server to get things working. I was able to set up and use Docker Desktop with WSL on Windows 11 to create a container on my computer that hosts the Wallos app. This lets me use Docker to launch the app in my browser.

I've been meaning to learn more about self-hosting, so trying out the app was a perfect way to get started. Despite a few hiccups, it proved to not be too complicated, and the process was completely free.

Related 6 tools to improve your digital life you didn't know you could self-host If you're looking for something new to host on your home lab, then these options might surprise you.

6 You can protect your personal data

No need for invasive data permissions

A few years back, I tried out a mobile app to track my subscriptions, but I was uncomfortable with the level of access it had to my financial data. Wallos offers a privacy-conscious option that is still effective at tracking your subscriptions.

Firstly, Wallos is self-hosted, meaning that the data you enter is only available on your private server. Data privacy is one of the reasons self-hosting software is gaining popularity again. You can technically set Wallos up on a custom URL for multiple users to access, but you can enable password protection and manually approve users.

Secondly, Wallos doesn't require you to add that much information. You use your email address to create a login and to give the app a way to send you subscription notifications. You can add details like your Discord profile to receive notifications on other platforms, but this is by no means compulsory, and I got along fine with just my email address.

When it comes to tracking your subscriptions, the app doesn't access your bank details or require you to upload financial statements. You have to enter the details manually. This is a bit of a drawback in terms of convenience. Still, I'm willing to spend 30 minutes setting up my subscription information rather than letting an app access sensitive accounts and credentials.

Related 5 basic online security tips that everyone should know The internet is a scary place, so make you use follow these security tips to protect yourself.

5 Adding subscriptions is easy and intuitive

The app itself is user-friendly