I've made it no secret that I really like the M4 Mac Mini ever since I wrote my initial review of it back in November. It has become my primary desktop unless I'm reviewing another device, and I absolutely love this hardware, even if macOS has some problems.

But finding out that the Mac Mini can be this great has also sort of left me with mixed feelings. While it performs very well for almost anything I do on it, there are times I wish I just had a little bit more power. Here are a few reasons I've been dreaming of an M4 Pro model.

4 16GB of RAM isn't that much

At least for my needs

Now, I'm not one to say that 16GB of RAM is the bare minimum a PC needs these days, because it greatly depends on your workload and use case. I do believe some people will probably be okay with 8GB of RAM, and even more will be extremely happy with 16GB. But personally, I've sometimes felt like a little more RAM would have been helpful.

My workload often demands running Photoshop alongside my browser and Slack, plus other apps that eat away at system resources such as RAM, and I absolutely feel like the extra RAM could benefit multitasking that much more. I wouldn't say my Mac Mini has ever been slow, but sometimes I wish it was just a little bit faster at opening another app or tab.

It doesn't help that I constantly have a Discord call running in the background while I work, but that's why I say I need the M4 Pro, but most people probably wouldn't.

3 More GPU power

Adobe Lightroom could use all the power it gets