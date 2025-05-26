With Valve rolling out SteamOS to more devices than just the Steam Deck, like the Lenovo Legion Go S, it seems like more handheld PCs will feature the OS. SteamOS is a Linux-based operating system that turns the Steam experience on a handheld device into a console-like experience. You can still boot into desktop mode if you want, and even install Windows if you feel compelled, but it minimizes some of the hassles that might come with a more PC-like operating system.

It also ties into Steam's Deck Verified program, making it easier to know which games work and which don't on the handheld. Since the Steam Deck was released in 2022, SteamOS has been exclusive to the Steam Deck, Valve's own handheld PC. As a Steam Deck owner, I'm excited for more gaming handhelds to utilize this operating system, for a few reasons.