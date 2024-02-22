Key Takeaways DDR5 RAM price drop makes it affordable and a better upgrade path for PC builds.

DDR5 performance will continue to improve with tighter timings.

DDR5 is the future, replacing older RAM types, and will be supported with newer motherboards.

The launch of DDR5 RAM in 2023 didn't go smoothly, but this was to be expected for any new generation of technology. System memory has been running on what's known as DDR4 SDRAM (or Double Data Rate 4 Synchronous Dynamic Random-Access Memory) since 2014. That's 10 years ago and it has evolved into some impressive RAM kits with speeds up to 5,000 MT/s and tight timings. 2021 saw the launch of the next generation, unsurprisingly, called DDR5. I previously recommended against upgrading from DDR4 if possible, but now I'm all for it.

3 The price of DDR5 RAM has collapsed

It's now cheaper to enjoy the new best thing

At launch, the price of DDR5 RAM was high, especially compared to DDR4. Intel maintained full support for both generations of RAM, allowing owners of 12th, 13th, and 14th-gen processors to swap between the two, depending on what the motherboard supports. AMD wasn't in the same position as it launched an entirely new platform for the AMD Ryzen 7000 series of chips. AM5 had a new socket, PCIE 5.0 support, and only worked with DDR5 memory.

During the pandemic, there was a shortage of electronics, which sent the price of PC parts through the roof and into the stratosphere. The same occurred for DDR5 RAM, only just launched and could be found at extortionate prices. As time passed and shortages were addressed, the listing prices of modules collapsed with the same DDR5 kits costing 20-30% less. It's now possible to buy a 32GB kit of DDR5-6400 RAM for a little over $100. Not only is DDR5 more affordable than ever, it's now the better option.

2 Performance continues to improve

Tighter timings and faster speeds

Close

DDR5 RAM kits had speeds of around 4800 MT/s at launch with timings of CL40. The transfer rate far exceeds what's possible through automated overclocking with DDR4, but the latency and timings weren't up to par and this made any DDR5 performance gains within the margin of error. It's important when working with memory to get the modules running as fast as possible, with as low a voltage, and tightest timings for reduced latency. This is why the fastest DDR4 kits were the better choice for those with older systems and even the newer Intel CPUs.

The DDR5 RAM I used for the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G review was a G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB kit with speeds of 6,400 MT/s and a latency rating of CL32 at 1.4v using an EXPO profile. It's still not quite as low as DDR4, but the current generation of memory has only been out for three years, so we have plenty of time for manufacturers to continue working on improving overall performance. As AMD works on creating yet more powerful APUs with integrated Radeon graphics, RAM becomes a vital component for those who consider an APU over a discrete GPU.

1 DDR5 is the future

Say goodbye to the RAM of old

Like DDR4 memory before it, DDR5 will continue phasing out the previous generation of RAM. AMD has already made the switch to the newer memory and I can foresee Intel following suit. It will become more difficult to locate DDR4 RAM at reasonable prices as stock dwindles, just like it has been with DDR3 for the past decade. Buying a prebuilt system or planning a custom build from scratch will soon only include DDR5 RAM. Even now, I would recommend DDR5 for AMD and Intel PC builds where possible.

Motherboards with DDR4 support will begin to dwindle, especially as Intel lays the groundwork to leave the generation behind. Having a DDR5-equipped motherboard will allow for easier upgrades as newer, faster modules are released. If you are on a DDR4 system and plan to stick with it for years to come, I would suggest upgrading your memory sooner to higher capacity and speeds. Some of the more expensive 64GB DDR4 kits have fallen in price and are now more reasonable.

Intel CPUs should work well with DDR5 speeds beyond 6,400 MT/s. This is also the sweet spot for AMD processors and with newer BIOS updates, it should be possible to push RAM harder with stable results. But don't forget your GPU and CPU. These are two critical components when it comes to determining how powerful your system is. It's easy to go overboard with RAM and see diminishing returns as you hit the ceiling of what's possible with processing power.

FAQ

Q: How to tell if my motherboard supports DDR4 or DDR5?

The easiest way to check which RAM your motherboard supports is by checking the official documentation and specifications sheet or loading system information within Linux or Windows. You could also simply open up the PC case and remove one of the modules (after shutting the system down!) to see if it reads DDR4 or DDR5. It's vital you confirm whether the motherboard supports DDR4 or DDR5 before upgrading the memory as they are not interchangeable and you will damage the motherboard by installing the wrong modules.