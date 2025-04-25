I started using Arc recently as my secondary browser, mostly for work. And I'll be honest, it felt like the perfect browser at first, so much so that every other browser started feeling like a downgrade. But it turns out I jumped to conclusions too soon. As I began using it regularly for work, I started noticing issues I never faced with my primary browser, Brave.

For one, I really began to miss bookmarks, which Arc replaces with tabs. Another issue, and this is turning out to be a major one, is battery drain. I'm using an M3 MacBook Air, and the battery life has taken a noticeable hit since I started using Arc. There are a few other major issues as well, and they’re making me seriously consider switching to an alternative.

4 It has functionality and compatibility limitations

Plus the mobile version lacks features