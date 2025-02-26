Hyprland is a Wayland-based Windows Manager (WM) that promises a new way to interact with content displayed on your monitor. Supported on a few Linux distros, this WM is perfect for those feeling constrained by current implementations with other solutions through GNOME and other Desktop Environments (DE). The best part of Linux and its plethora of distros is the ability to customize it to your liking with various working parts, including the WM. Here's why you should keep an eye on Hyprland.

4 Hyprland is highly customizable

Make it yours

Just like Linux, everything is configurable with Hyprland. If you find GNOME and KDE to be a little too restrictive when it comes to making the OS your own with unique spins, Hyprland and its wealth of options will be a breath of fresh air. While it's possible to completely change how other WMs and DEs work and feel, Hyprland and its dynamic tile foundation are worlds apart from standard installations included with Ubuntu and other distros.

3 It's easy to use and set up

Get up and running in no time