For years, pre-built NAS units from brands like Synology, QNAP, and Asustor have been the go-to for anyone looking to set up home or small office storage. They’re sleek, easy to set up and come with polished software. However, there comes a time when your requirements outgrow the capabilities of pre-built devices. Clearly, I'm not alone in this thinking, as the DIY NAS community is in an upward swing. More so, keeping in mind the increasing popularity of NAS-oriented operating systems like TrueNAS and Unraid. With that in mind, here are five reasons why I no longer buy a pre-built NAS.

5 Proprietary limitations and vendor lock-in

Your hardware, your software, your rules