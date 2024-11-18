While Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom have long been industry standards for image editing and management, I have recently found myself exploring alternative options. From the increasingly outdated interface and resource-heavy performance to confusing pricing structure and a growing emphasis on AI features that don’t align with my needs, I have started to question whether Adobe’s photography duo still provides the best value for my workflow.

Besides, I finally realized that the Photoshop and Lightroom alternatives have significantly improved, offering incredible features in a sleek package, and often at a fraction of the cost. Here are my main reasons for saying farewell to Adobe.

Although Photoshop and Lightroom have been out for years, their interfaces are starting to show their age. They have cluttered toolbars, inconsistent iconography, and an overall design aesthetic that feels outdated when compared to newer, more visually appealing alternatives.

After all, a well-designed interface can significantly impact productivity and make it easier for new users to get comfortable with rather complex software. Instead of going all-in with AI features (more on that later), Adobe should focus on simplifying and modernizing the UI elements.

Consider Pixelmator Pro as an example. It offers an impressive clean and modern interface, doesn’t skimp on features, and feels intuitive to use even for beginners. The news of Apple acquiring it is unsurprising. Affinity Photo is another example of how to deliver powerful features under a visually pleasing package.

4 Resource hog

While I understand that professional-grade software requires a certain level of processing power, the performance demands of Photoshop and Lightroom can feel excessive. I don’t have any problems completing complex projects on my powerful AMD desktop, but when I’m on the go and working on my HP Spectre, the experience is noticeably worse.

Even simple tasks such as applying effects can take a while and hinder my workflow. As a result, the fans spin up relentlessly, the laptop heats up, and the battery drains at an alarming rate. It’s the most frustrating aspect of using Photoshop and Lightroom as daily drivers.

Looking at the recent release of Adobe Photoshop Elements 2025 (the one without a subscription), it seems the company hasn’t addressed performance issues entirely.

3 Major focus only on AI lately

AI has the potential to revolutionize certain aspects of image editing. However, Adobe’s laser focus on AI comes at a cost. While AI tools are exciting, many users crave improvements to existing features or the addition of new, practical tools that cater to everyday editing needs.

Also, most of these AI tools are hit-and-miss. For example, generative fill works well with simple pictures, but when you deal with complex backgrounds, the end results can be underwhelming. Essentially, it feels like Adobe is chasing the ‘shiny new object’ while neglecting the foundational aspects of their software that users rely on daily.

The company needs to have a balanced approach that addresses UI/UX, optimization, and core features alongside AI advancements.

2 Confusing pricing structure with termination fees

Adobe's subscription model has made acquiring copies of Photoshop and Lightroom more complex. The prices have increased recently and the individual single-app plans now start at $23 per month (when billed annually). The Creative Cloud for individual All Apps plan also received a $5 hike, now starting at $60 per month. Thankfully, the Creative Cloud Photograph Plan (the one that includes Photoshop and Lightroom) has been excluded from the price hikes.

The worst part of Adobe’s pricing structure is the termination fees. Most Adobe users commit to a yearly plan due to significant discounts upfront. However, if you decide to cancel it, Adobe charges a cancelation fee which is calculated as 50% of the remaining balance of the contract.

For example, if you cancel the Photograph plan after six months, you are looking at paying $30 to do so, since the balance for the remaining six months is $10*6 = $60 and you'll owe 50% of that. Adobe has a dedicated page just to calculate your cancelation charges.

1 The alternatives are getting pretty great

There is no shortage of Photoshop and Lightroom alternatives out there. GIMP, one of the popular open-source solutions, is set to receive a major refresh with version 3.0. Affinity Photo is also a powerful alternative with a one-time purchase option.

If you have a lower-end machine, try out Photopea, which is a browser-based wonder that is completely free to use. If you are a Mac user, give Pixelmator a try. It boasts a stunning interface, powerful AI features, and a focus on ease of use.

Moving beyond Adobe's duo

Although Adobe’s products undoubtedly hold their place in the industry, I have decided to move on from them and utilize other options that better align with my needs and priorities. What are you waiting for? If you are in the same boat as me, consider replacing Photoshop and Lightroom with alternatives, and create a streamlined, efficient, and cost-effective creative workflow in no time.

