TinkerCAD is one of the easiest 3D design software for anyone who wants to learn 3D modeling quickly. It is free and runs online, and many recommend it as a great starting point for creating 3D models. It is popular among beginners because it has a user-friendly interface that most 3D modeling software doesn't have.

The tools are well-arranged on the interface, and the drag-and-drop functionality makes creating 3D models quicker. Despite these advantages, I switched to SelfCAD for several reasons, and here's why you may want to.

Related 9 software tools you need for your 3D printing ventures Your 3D printing journey will require some software tools. Here are nine types of software you'll find handy

4 TinkerCAD is too basic

Not ideal for highly complex 3D models

Even though this is a strength in TinkerCAD, especially when I want to create basic 3D models quickly, it doesn't have advanced tools for creating complex and detailed projects. For example, as someone who likes creating 3D characters and figurines for 3D printing, I will need to use 3D sculpting tools, and TinkerCAD lacks these. The only option remaining is combining the primitive shapes and adjusting them until I achieve something close to my intended needs, but I can't refine it the way I would have done with 3D sculpting brushes.

With SelfCAD sculpting brushes, I can push, pull, inflate, add, or remove material until I achieve my desired result. This applies to organic 3D models I create from scratch and imported ones designed in other programs. I can modify and refine them quickly in the program, which is challenging in TinkerCAD.

Moreover, TinkerCAD has tried to expand its design capabilities by including tools like the scribble for freehand drawing, but this doesn't offer the precision and control that I need compared to the freehand drawing tools of SelfCAD. With the drawing tools of SelfCAD, I can even draw my ideas on paper, then import them to SelfCAD using the reference image tool, trace around them using the drawing tools, and later turn the drawings into a 3D model. There are also advanced settings that I can set for precision drawing, like plane settings, drawing styles, and snapping.

TinkerCAD sketching launched in early 2025. This is an excellent step towards making the software more advanced, as it allows you to draw in 2D and then extrude in 3D. However, it's still far from the sketching tools of SelfCAD.

3 No offline mode

You always need an internet connection to access it

Using web apps has its advantages, especially when I want to design my 3D models or access the files anywhere on any computer, but it would have been great if TinkerCAD had an offline version that I could use to create my files even in areas with limited internet connections. SelfCAD addresses this disadvantage by offering a downloadable version for macOS and Windows in addition to the online version.

What's more interesting is that the online and offline versions of SelfCAD are synchronized. So, whatever I do offline will be reflected in the online version when I access the internet. I have two laptops and a PC, so I can always switch effortlessly between different computers without the risk of losing my files or progress.

The downloadable version of SelfCAD also has a small file size and doesn't use much of my computer resources when running. As per SelfCAD system requirements, a computer with at least 8 GB RAM and a 2.8GHz processor should be able to run the software smoothly.

Related 12 things you didn’t know you could 3D print If you think 3D printing is only for making trinkets or prototypes, here are lots of other things you can 3D print

2 Lack of slicing software

You need to switch to another software to slice files