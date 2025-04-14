I will come clean — I used to rely on Notion for everything. It was my go-to space for tracking campaigns, jotting down notes, planning with calendars, and organizing my entire workflow. It felt like the perfect second brain. But over time, something shifted. The focus moved away from individual users and the simplicity that made it so powerful in the first place. That shift led me to explore other tools. I tried Obsidian, Capacities, and even lesser-known options like TheBrain. To my surprise, they didn’t just replace Notion. They worked better for how I think and work on my own.

5 Notion is more corporate-focused

Some features feel like clutter