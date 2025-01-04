Intel is the third player in the duopolistic discrete GPU market. Graphics cards are more powerful than ever, but they're also way more expensive than prior generations. While price bumps are to be expected with new hardware and software improvements, many find it difficult to part with upwards of $1,000 (if not more) to enjoy games with reasonable results. Even more affordable AMD and Nvidia cards will set you back $500 or more. Enter the second generation of Intel Arc GPUs with the mighty B580 leading the way at just $250. But why should you buy an Intel GPU over what AMD and Nvidia will inevitably launch in 2025?

2 Better price to performance

Intel has a lot of ground to cover to catch up with AMD and Nvidia. To help achieve this, the company continues to price its GPUs aggressively, offering excellent deals for gamers looking to enjoy all their favorite games at 1080p or 1440p. This also results in some of the best price-to-performance ratios of their respective classes, especially with the latest Intel Arc B580. This GPU is an absolute monster for 1440p gaming with ray tracing enabled. Intel's XeSS also works magic by allowing the GPU to punch above its weight class.