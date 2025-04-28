Here's a secret you might not have known: you don't need advanced programming skills to write basic code, and learning how can make a massive difference in the way you use your computer. Anyone can do it, even if you have no prior coding experience. Learning to use write basic scripts with a language like Python or Bash can save you a lot of time on everything from organizing your files, editing text documents, and everything in between. Here's how.
4 reasons why learning basic scripting (Bash/Python) is a game-changer for any PC user
