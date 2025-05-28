There’s nothing quite like the feeling of spinning up a new self-hosted app or containerized service, from fresh productivity apps to a new dashboard, or perhaps a music server. But a few weeks later, that feeling often fades into a question: what ports are actually in use? Which app was running on port 3001? Or what port was Portainer running on? If you’re like me, and you’ve gone down the Docker rabbit hole, the maze of IPs, ports, and service names across a dozen containers quickly becomes a tangle you’d rather avoid. That’s exactly why PortNote has become the first app I install on every server I manage.