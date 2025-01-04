With Chrome dominating the web market, alongside new entrants like Vivaldi and Arc grabbing the headlines, it’s easy to forget the browser that once ruled the internet: Firefox. Mozilla has been quietly evolving Firefox, and it is now packed with a surprising number of features that make it a compelling alternative to the mainstream. Before you dismiss it as a thing of the past, check out these reasons why Firefox might just be the browser you need in 2025.

From its distraction-free reader mode and integrated AI chatbot, to its robust security features and built-in PDF editor, Firefox offers a refreshing alternative and deserves a place on the Windows taskbar and Mac dock.

7 Class-leading reader mode

Removes unnecessary elements

Firefox has always been a champion of readability with its Reader Mode. But with the recent update, the company took this to the next level. Following the arrival of version 129, Firefox's Reader Mode has become even more customizable and accessible.

Aside from stripping away all the unnecessary noise, you can now also adjust character spacing to give your eyes some breathing room, tweak the word spacing for optimal flow, and even change the text alignment to suit your preferences. These thoughtful add-ons make online content more accessible than ever before.

The Reader Mode goodies don’t stop there. The updated Theme menu offers a range of contrast and grayscale options so that you can fine-tune the display for optimal comfort. Power users can also explore the Custom tab to tweak the colors of text, background, and links to create a personalized reading setup.

6 Security and privacy at the core

Keep your browsing data private

Whether you use Chrome, Edge, Vivaldi, Brave, or Arc, they are all based on a Chromium rendering engine. Firefox stands as a vital defender of the open internet by developing and maintaining its own independent browser engine, Gecko.

Besides, it’s packed with tons of privacy and security features. During the initial setup process, it asks users to enable required extensions such as Privacy Budget, Facebook Container, and ClearURLs to block invisible trackers. It also actively scans websites and downloads for potential threats and keeps you safe from malicious software.

5 AI chatbot integration

Access your favorite chatbot with a single click

Chrome offers Gemini integration, while Microsoft Edge has a Copilot add-on right on the sidebar. Here is where you will appreciate Firefox’s flexibility. As a part of Firefox Labs, you can enable any AI chatbot to provide easy access from the sidebar.

Whether you need to summarize a lengthy article, brainstorm ideas for a project, or plan a summer trip, just ask the chatbot. You have the complete freedom to pick a chatbot of your choice. It can be Gemini, ChatGPT, HuggingChat, Le Chat Mistral, or Claude. This integration is more than just a gimmick; it truly transforms how we interact with the web.

4 Check trends and switch between search engines on the fly

Browse the web with your favorite search engine

Firefox's address bar is more than just a place to type in website URLs. It now shows your recent searches or current trending searches in your region.

The default search engine is set to Google. However, when you want to switch to another search engine, you don’t need to dig through the Settings menu. You can simply type the query at the top and pick another option from the bottom. You have the flexibility to run your search query through Bing, DuckDuckGo, or even Wikipedia. It’s a major productivity booster for anyone who frequently switches between search engines for their workflow.

3 A robust PDF viewer built in

Edit your PDFs in no time

Gone are the days of needing a separate PDF editor or sketchy online tools to make simple edits to PDF files. Firefox now boasts a surprisingly robust built-in PDF editor that gets the job done right from the browser.

You can add text, draw, annotate, complete forms, and even manage pages on the fly. With the release of version 125, Firefox has further enhanced its PDF editing capabilities by adding text highlighting. It is a game-changer for students, researchers, and anyone who needs to mark up documents for review or study.

2 Firefox Containers

A handy productivity tool