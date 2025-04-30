In my profession, a word processor is the most important tool, but it is not just essential for writers and journalists. Whether you are in marketing, business analysis, a student, or an HR professional, you are probably using something like Google Docs or Microsoft Word regularly. I personally used Microsoft Word for years but switched to Google Docs about a year ago, mostly because I got lazy and did not want to download the Word app when I moved from Windows to a Mac. For some reason, I have also never really liked Word Online.

However, Google Docs, being a Google-owned product, never felt particularly privacy-focused (nor did Word, to be honest). So I recently switched to something called CryptPad. It is not just a replacement for Google Docs but for the entire Google Workspace suite.

5 No forced cloud dependency

CryptPad can be self-hosted if you prefer