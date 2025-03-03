Brave and Firefox are two of the most secure browsers out there. Brave has made privacy its key selling point, integrating features that block ads, prevent tracking, and stop fingerprinting. Firefox, on the other hand, is the OG secure browser, challenging Chrome’s dominance for as long as we can remember. Both Firefox and Brave offer strong security, but if you’re looking for the most secure option, Firefox takes the lead. There are many reasons why, and I’ve listed some of them below.

4 Firefox offers better Password security

Protect your passwords with a master password

Firefox Password Manager is about as secure as any other password manager, with its security depending on how it's set up and how you use it. One feature that adds an extra layer of protection is the primary password.

Previously called the master password, the primary password locks access to your saved credentials. Firefox encrypts stored passwords by default, but without a primary password, the encryption key stays accessible during your session.

Most password managers require a master password before letting you access saved credentials, but Brave doesn’t have this feature. Instead, it asks for your PC’s password. While that adds some security, if someone already has access to your computer, they might also be able to access your saved passwords.

With a primary password in Firefox, the encryption key to your password database is locked. You’ll need to enter the password to access your saved credentials, which makes sure that even if someone gets into your account, they won’t be able to see your stored passwords.

3 It offers flexible security levels

Choose from Standard, Strict, and Custom