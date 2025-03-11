SSDs are arguably the most critical component in our laptops and desktops because they run the operating system and store all of our critical data. Other parts may be repaired or swapped out if they have an issue, but most of us would hate to lose our photos, documents, and other data if our SSD fails.

Like all components, SSDs have a limited lifespan, and can be affected by power issues, temperature and other factors that reduce their performance and durability. Monitoring internal and external SSDs' health is critical to keeping them functioning correctly, and many tools are available to do the job. We've made it easier to choose the right one with a list of five reasons you should use HD Tune Pro 6 to manage your SSD's health.

Related 5 ways to repurpose your old SSD It's common to have old SATA or NVMe SSDs lying around, but you can put them to good use with these ideas

5 Compatible with all drive types

Works with your old and new hardware