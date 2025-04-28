Your password is the first line of defense for your online data, regardless of its type. Best practices suggest using a different password for each website and using long, complex passwords with random character strings. Needless to say, that's a lot to remember, and many people skip this part and use only a handful of passwords for all their accounts. That method might be easier, but it leaves you open to unwanted access. Just think: if someone obtained your email password, they might then go on to try the same combination on PayPal. If you don't have a different login, then someone just gained access to your finances.

Thankfully, numerous password managers generate random passwords, all while you only need to remember a single one. Applications like OnePass, BitWarden, and others are all great tools for tracking multiple credentials, but what if I told you there was one option that not only did the same as those, but was completely free, self-hosted, and available on a host of platforms? Passbolt is an oft-overlooked option, but it's one you should consider for your digital security.

5 Passbolt can be hosted nearly anywhere

Self-hosting means you control all access