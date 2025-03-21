I take countless screenshots daily as part of my workflow and need a fast and reliable app to do the job. Windows has numerous screenshot utilities, like the Snipping Tool and print screen functions, but they have limitations and don't meet my requirements with their basic functionality.

Taking screenshots has become faster and easier since I started using PicPick as my go-to app. The app is free to download for personal use on Windows laptops and Android phones, and there are paid options for multi-user and business users. If you're unsure about trying it, here are five reasons why I use PicPick to take screenshots and record my screen.

5 Multiple screen capture options

Take screenshots of anything on your screen