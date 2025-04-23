Whether you like it or not, Windows 11 is now the new standard for any PC running a Microsoft OS, with the company officially ending support for Windows 10 in October. Some of you may have been early adopters of Windows 11, while others may be waiting until the absolute last minute to install the newest version. I figured now is as good a time as any to take a fresh look at Windows 11 Pro. I also wanted to share why I find the $99 upgrade fee from Home to Pro, or the $60 difference in the cost of a new license between the two, seems worth it to me, and what I get out of it.

Right off the bat, I want to be clear that for the average daily PC user who mostly browses the web, plays games, and answers e-mails, Windows 11 Pro is almost certainly an unnecessary expense. That being said, there are some ways in which it can offer additional value to even the most modest of small business owners, contractors, or freelancers among us. It's not solely reserved for enormous enterprise operations and corporations.

3 Remote Desktop

Actual RD host, not just client