I used to find self-hosting a chore. You’d agree that setting up and maintaining your own server takes effort. Plus, self-hosted services don’t always offer the same seamless experience as providers like Google. However, the internet has become a polluted space where our online activities are tracked and sold to the highest bidder, and I definitely don’t trust big tech with something as personal as my notes.

Recently, I ditched Google Keep and Notion for Joplin, an open-source note-taking app that can be self-hosted. After using it, I’ve realized that privacy isn’t the only reason to switch to a self-hosted note-taking app.

5 You get better privacy

And escape tracking