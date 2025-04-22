Plex is a platform that offers both a free streaming service with movies, TV shows, and live TV, and a software solution to organize and stream your personal media collection. While the former isn’t particularly appealing to most users, Plex excels as a media server. It allows you to set up a server from which you can stream your media library to multiple devices and share content with others. If you’re tired of streaming service price hikes, plan changes, and password-sharing crackdowns, self-hosting and maintaining a home media library through Plex offers plenty of value, beyond the obvious privacy and cost-saving advantages.

4 Automatic metadata retrieval

It fetches artwork, plot summaries, genres, cast, and more