It's worth using a privacy-focused browser to stop websites from tracking your online activity and selling your information to third parties. Most of us don't want anyone snooping on our online activity, and it becomes a matter of principle to protect our privacy from unwanted intrusion.

Browsers like Brave, DuckDuckGo, and Firefox include features to protect your privacy, and some perform better than others depending on your platform. With this in mind, I decided to test LibreWolf to see what it's about and if it meets the hype. I had mixed results, and these are five reasons why you should and shouldn’t use LibreWolf as your go-to privacy browser.

5 FireFox-based

No Chromium Engine