Wi-Fi is great, and advancements like Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 have improved the technology leaps and bounds when it comes to latency, bandwidth, and range. However, despite those advancements, Wi-Fi will never be better than Ethernet, and there are a few reasons why for that.

5 Higher latency and physics limitations

You can't overcome physics

No matter the advancements you get in technology, you'll never be able to beat a wired connection. Signal interference, congestion, and retransmission delays are all problems that will affect a wireless signal but don't really exist in the same way when it comes to a wired connection.

In contrast, a wired connection is a direct link from your device to the router, cutting out all of those potential problems. Even then, you're limited by physics when it comes to signals. There's always going to be the chance that a wireless connection has problems, which isn't really the case when it comes to a wired connection.

This is especially important for applications where low latency is critical, like gaming, financial trading, or remote desktop access. Even with features like Wi-Fi QoS (Quality of Service) and mesh networking, Wi-Fi signals still have to compete with other devices, radio interference, and even physical obstructions like walls and furniture. Ethernet, on the other hand, delivers a consistent, predictable connection with near-zero packet loss and minimal jitter

4 Ethernet is better for security

Even WPA3 has flaws