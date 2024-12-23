Windows 11 is the world's most popular operating system, but with each iteration come a few changes that aren't always to everyone's tastes. In fact, many parts of Windows have been less than perfect for a while now, and because of that, many tools have arisen to help users customize their experience to their liking.

One that I recently discovered is Windhawk, a customization tool that mostly relies on the community of Windows users and developers, offering a very different experience from apps like Start11 or StartAllBack . If you haven't checked it out yet, Windhawk is really worth your time, and here are a few reasons why.

4 It's a lightweight download

Get only what you need

The first cool thing about Windhawk is that it's a very lightweight app in terms of its size. The app's installer is just 10MB in size, so it won't be eating up space on your drive.

This is because Windhawk isn't a full set of tools by itself, but rather, a platform for different mods. So, instead of installing one big app, you have a small hub, and then you can download just the mods you need or want. This helps keep the overall app size down and makes things more straightforward when it comes to changing just the options you care about.

Related Start11 v2 review: Making the Windows 11 Start menu actually useful With tons of configuration options for appearance and organization, Start11 makes the Start menu and taskbar so much richer

3 Free and open-source

You can see everything that's being done to your PC

Many of the best customization apps for Windows come with some big drawbacks, with the most common being the fact that these apps are paid or not very open from a development standpoint. The apps that aren't paid are often very much behind the times in terms of design and features.

Windhawk isn't a victim of this, however. Not only is the app entirely free, its source code is available for anyone to look into. And what's more, every single mod that is created for Windhawk is also submitted with its source code for users to peruse at their will. In fact, you can even easily fork an existing mod and make changes to it to create something unique. It's a fully open ecosystem, and that means the community can keep the platform around for many more years, working around potential issues introduced by Windows updates and adding more capabilities.

Related 5 reasons you should try using open source software From privacy concerns to a sense of community, here's why open source software is great.

2 An ever-growing ecosystem

Anyone can create mods

Being an open platform for mods means that Windhawk is open to getting new features and capabilities all the time. The app itself is a couple of years old, but there are already dozens upon dozens of mods available, and since anyone can contribute, more are going to keep showing up as time goes on. New mods can tweak behaviors in newer versions of Windows 11 in the future, or they might introduce fixes for certain things that might be broken in an older mod.

Just looking at the list of available mods today, it already seems to have grown quite a bit since I first wrote about Windhawk, and I'm excited to see more and more capabilities show up.

It's also great that you can see how many users a mod has and what ratings it's been given, so you know ahead of time if it's actually worth a shot. Every mod comes with descriptions to help you see what it does, too, so it's easy for anyone to get started customizing their PC.

1 Highly customizable

Change only what you want