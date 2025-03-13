When it comes to Windows, there are always those who refuse any change Microsoft makes and would prefer sticking with the old versions of specific tools. But for me, I find that the new tools Microsoft provides are generally a good evolution of what came before, and the best example of it in Windows 11 is the Settings app.

Microsoft has been trying for years to modernize Windows settings by moving away from the Control Panel, and while progress has been sluggish, we're finally in a good place with Windows 11. For the vast majority of people, I'd argue the Settings app is everything you need to manage your PC, and in fact, I'd much rather use it over the classic Control Panel. Let me tell you why.

5 Quick access to settings

Get where you need to