Windows 11 version 24H2 is a very interesting update. Of course, it's the big annual update for Windows 11 this year, but it's also more than that. Prior to it being officially announced, we thought for a while this would be Windows 12, but Microsoft seemingly changed its internal plans at some point and decided to label it as an update to Windows 11.

But in the end, I'd argue this is still very much Windows 12 — it's just disguised as an update. Here's why.

The three-year cycle

It lines up

From the early days of Windows 12 speculation, the belief was always that Windows was sort of returning to the old system of releasing major updates every three years. I mean, this was the case for a good while, too. Windows Vista released in 2006, followed by Windows 7 in 2009, then Windows 8 in 2012, and finally Windows 10 in 2015. This pattern was only broken when Windows transitioned to the "Windows as a Service" model, where updates were released continuously for the same OS without requiring a paid upgrade.

Windows 10 used this new distribution method during its lifetime until Windows 11 was introduced in 2021, which brought back the blockbuster release with a new coat of paint and massive changes all around. It was a bit different, since it was still a free update, but the new system requirements meant that many users probably had to pay for a new PC to get Windows 11 anyway.

With the rumored return of the three-year cycle, we were expecting Windows 12 to land in 2024, so the timing lines up perfectly.

It's a full OS swap

Close

When you hear talk about Windows updates, you may sometimes hear the term "full OS swap" thrown around, but it doesn't happen all the time. Even feature updates for Windows are very often built on the same foundation, what is sometimes called the Windows platform, with new features being stacked on top. Prior to version 24H2, the last time a new Windows platform was introduced was with Windows 11 itself back in 2021. Updates like version 22H2 and version 23H2, while big in terms of features, were all built on that same platform.

That's not the case with version 24H2. This new update is built on a totally new platform, codenamed Germanium, which means there are massive under-the-hood changes to the operating system. They may not be reflected in things you can see, necessarily, but they're fundamental. For example, one of the big improvements with this release is much better optimization for Arm devices, which is why this update launched preinstalled on Snapdragon X series PCs, even though the feature set wasn't completely finished. And you can see that reports from users also indicate the operating system is snappier now, even on older machines.

Updating the Windows platform isn't something that's done on a whim, so it's a good indication that this is still a whole new Windows version at its heart.

What are existing PCs really getting?