Key Takeaways Apple's control over their hardware and software stack enabled a seamless transition to ARM.

Windows may face challenges adapting to ARM due to fragmentation and lack of control.

Apple's profit model benefits new Macs, while Windows ARM laptops struggle with thin margins.

To say that Apple's in-house ARM silicon has been a success is the understatement of the century. In what seems like one fell swoop, the folks from Cupertino ditched Intel, transformed the performance and efficiency of their computers, and managed to avoid any major software compatibility issues while developers transitioned. By and large, the move to Apple Silicon has been painless, and an improvement for Apple's customers in virtually every way.

With the latest Windows on ARM laptops, sporting cutting edge silicon from Qualcomm, it seems that Redmond is aiming to sail down the same route Apple has pioneered. But there are more than a few reasons this journey is likely to be different for Windows systems, and expecting the same results would be unrealistic.

1 Fragmentation and control

Apple's main advantage across all of its device categories is the level of control it exerts via the Apple ecosystem. It designs and manufacturers its own hardware - something that's truer than ever with Apple Silicon. Apple doesn't have to deal with the headache of ensuring macOS works on computers made by other manufacturers. There are no third-party drivers for Apple's own hardware. It's in charge of every aspect of a MacBook, iPhone, or iPad.

While Windows' role as an operating system for an open architecture is what made it so successful, with ARM PCs, it's also a liability. Making an operating system play well with hardware you have limited control and influence over is hard. So it's not strange to expect rough edges, just as we have with x86 Windows computers today.

Perhaps most importantly, this granular control of their full hardware and software stack made it possible for Apple to create something like Rosetta II. It acts as a translation layer that works almost perfectly for legacy applications, with minimal power and performance penalties. So far, the Windows equivalent isn't in the same universe, much less ballpark, and given the complex ecosystem, it's not clear if that will ever change.

Related Arm may enter the gaming GPU market to become Nvidia's newest rival After Nvidia saw massive profits from the AI boom, Arm may decide to take a slice for itself.

2 It's a fork, not a new path

Apple is all-in on Apple Silicon. It's not a diversion from x86 processors. All existing Intel Macs are on their way to obsolescence. Once the last one leaves the support window for upgrading to the latest macOS, that's it. This full commitment to ARM and its own processors gives Apple a big advantage. There's no splitting of resources, the parallel development of its operating system won't go on forever, and developers have the confidence of knowing they can invest resources in making ARM applications for macOS.

For Windows, the ARM and x86 versions of the operating system will exist side-by-side for the foreseeable future. That's not great for confidence and resource allocation for developers, customers, or even Microsoft itself.

Related Microsoft wants you to forget about Copilot+ Recall, it seems Remember Recall? It was the hero feature of Copilot+, Microsoft's suite of features for AI PCs that was plagued by privacy and security concerns. The company took it back to the drawing board and after delaying it indefinitely, hasn't said a word about it. I've asked, and they have no updates, other than that it's coming to Insiders...eventually. It really seems like Microsoft wants to push on forward with Copilot+, but it wants you to forget that Recall ever existed. My money is on it never shipping.

3 The iPhone pricing advantage comes to Mac

Apple's hardware in iPhones and iPads has consistently been significantly ahead of the Android competition when it comes to performance. The main reason for this is that Apple simply makes bigger and more complex chips. The reason it can do this is that Apple prices the device as a whole, to ensure that it makes a profit on the phone or tablet. It doesn't have to make a profit on any one component specifically. On Android, someone has to make a profit on the system-on-a-chip, so it can't be made lavishly. Apple sells iPhones, not chips. That's the difference.

With the move to Apple Silicon, this advantage now comes to Macs, but for Microsoft and the makers of Windows ARM laptops, it's the same old story of selling processors with razor-thin margins, which means cutting as many corners as possible.

4 Minimum performance is not guaranteed

I still use my 2020 M1 MacBook Air as my daily driver, and until the battery becomes too degraded, I can't see a situation where this little powerhouse won't have enough performance for my needs. Regardless of how well you think the first generation of Apple Silicon compared to its competition when it launched, no one can argue that Apple didn't ensure even its most entry-level system could handle anything a typical computer user would need from it on a given day.

That's not the case when you wander into the world of ARM Windows computers. Even the Snapdragon Elite systems, which were meant to be the true advent of Windows on ARM after its many false starts, have mostly focused their marketing on the highest-end chips. The fact is that there are some ARM Windows laptops, even ones made by Microsoft, that have shaky performance when new... much less four or five years down the line.

Related Why the M1 MacBook Air is the budget MacBook we've always wanted Apple discontinued the M1 MacBook Air, only for Walmart to quickly revive it. Now, there's truly a budget MacBook on the market.

5 Bad user experiences already taint public perception

Apple often gets heat for taking its time before releasing a product, but more often than not, this turns out to be the right move. You only get a chance to make a first impression once, and if I'm being frank, Windows for ARM already blew it. The Windows Surface systems that seemed so desperately released after Apple Silicon's debut were not ready for public view, much less for sale.

There's no doubt that Apple's Rosetta II and ARM hardware were in a similar state at some point, but we never saw it in that state. The company waited until they were 100% confident in their product before releasing it. This means that although Apple Silicon isn't magic by any means, the overall perception of it is that it just works. Even if Windows for ARM and the best ARM hardware outside of Cupertino were to be perfected today, there's no erasing that early disappointment.

Related CPU-Z now runs natively on Windows Arm PCs CPU-Z launches Its first ARM64 version for Windows, making it easier to find detailed specs of Arm-based PCs.

Close

Windows for ARM is still worth it

Just because Microsoft is unlikely to replicate the exact same success or smooth experience that Apple Silicon did, that's no reason to be down on the concept as a whole. Already the latest Snapdragon Elite laptops running native ARM applications have shown that for a certain type of customer, Windows on ARM is likely to be a game changer. We'll be hoping for the best as we keep our eyes on the future.