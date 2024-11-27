No matter how many years Windows stays at the top of the charts in terms of popularity on the desktop, there's always going to be someone who says "this is the year of the Linux desktop" or they they're switching to a Mac. Don't get me wrong, Windows is far from a perfect platform, but no alternative is perfect, either.

And in fact, I still believe Windows 11 is still the best operating system for most people. Even with all of its flaws, there are a few factors that make Windows easy to recommend to almost anyone buying a new computer. And if you're wondering why, I'm happy to explain. Let's get started.

6 Windows is the most familiar

It wins by default

It's hard to consider this a big benefit that's intrinsic to Windows, but the fact is it has been the most popular operating system for decades, and because of that, almost anyone buying a computer will already have an idea of what they're getting into. Sure, some paradigms have changed over the years, but if you've used a computer in the past, chances are it still has a lot in common with Windows 11 today.

Familiarity is a major reason why people choose a product over another, no matter what market we're talking about. And no operating system is more well-known than Windows, so it makes it the obvious choice for most people.

5 So many hardware choices

Windows is basically everywhere