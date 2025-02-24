Building a NAS is often associated with Linux-based solutions like TrueNAS, Unraid, or OpenMediaVault. But what if you want to use Windows instead? While it might not be the first choice for enthusiasts, Windows can be a viable option for a NAS, especially if you're turning an old PC, a mini PC, or a laptop into one.

To be clear, Windows has a lot of downsides for a NAS. It's pretty bloated comparatively, it has no native ZFS support, and can be pretty clunky to remotely access. Still, it has some viability for more basic solutions, even if it isn't the best.

5 Familiarity and ease of use

If you don't want to learn a new OS

Not everyone is comfortable diving into Linux command lines or managing a web-based storage OS. If you're already used to Windows, setting up and managing a NAS with it can be significantly easier. Windows Server editions are more designed for this kind of usage, but even Windows 10 or 11 offer robust file-sharing capabilities with SMB built-in.

Even when it comes to troubleshooting and figuring things out, it might be a lot easier to figure out how to fix whatever problems you're having if you're more familiar with Windows than you are Linux.

4 Broad hardware and driver support

Even if it doesn't matter for most people

Image: Senpai Gaming / YouTube

Depending on what hardware you use, you might find that a Windows-based NAS might work better for you. Unlike some NAS-specific OSes that have limited driver support, Windows works with a vast range of hardware. Windows is more likely to support your components without extra configuration, which might enable you to do more.

Of course, there are typically generic drivers at the very least that you can find for Linux-based operating systems, but this can sometimes be a problem that can't easily be averted. It's not usually a problem for a NAS, but it can happen.

3 Native software compatibility

A lot of programs will simply just run

Running a NAS on Windows gives you access to thousands of familiar applications, including backup tools, media servers like Plex, and even game launchers if you want to double your NAS as a gaming storage hub. Many NAS-focused OSes utilize Docker containers to run software, while Windows can run these programs natively.

With that said, you should be using containers for all of your services, and it's rarely a good idea to use them as typical installations on Windows. Nothing stops you usually from doing the same on a Linux-based OS, but there might be more steps involved. If you don't want to play around with containers, then Windows can work, even if it's really, really not recommended.

2 Built-in remote access and RDP

For a full graphical experience

Windows' built-in Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) makes it easy to manage your NAS remotely without needing third-party tools. While Linux-based NAS solutions often require SSH or web-based interfaces, Windows allows for a full desktop experience from anywhere, so long as you enable RDP.

On Linux-based systems, you can typically install a desktop that you can access remotely in the same way, such as ubuntu-desktop or ubuntukylin-desktop. There are extra steps involved, but it's still doable on Linux if you want that desktop experiene with remote access.

1 It can run alongside your regular programs

Use your main PC as your NAS

If you want a NAS but only have a Windows-based PC, you can run your software alongside the rest of your other programs. They might detract from your performance in other applications (or your other applications might detract from the performance of your containers), but it's a solution that works in a pinch.

While it's usually better to run your NAS separate to your main machine, this can absolutely work, especially with Storage Spaces on Windows.

Is Windows right for your NAS?

While Linux-based NAS OSes are designed specifically for storage efficiency, Windows has its merits in certain circumstances. If you're comfortable in the Windows ecosystem or you're limited by the hardware that you have, it can be a viable option, even if you shouldn't necessarily use it as your first choice.