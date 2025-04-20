The Switch 2 looks like a great system. Nintendo has finally implemented social features into the console that should have been on the original Switch. On top of that, the bigger screen makes games look much better, and the magnetic Joy-Cons are a blessing. Unfortunately, while many marveled at all the new features of the Nintendo Switch 2, I was worried. Not because Nintendo finally gave fans what they have been asking for, but because of one peripheral that I don't think should have been added: the camera. Nintendo played this peripheral off as if it were one of the best features of Switch 2, but I won't buy it, and for good reason.

3 Kinda weird, right?

Seeing your friends in a different way