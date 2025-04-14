Over the past five years, the budget for even a modestly equipped gaming PC that can keep up with today's AAA titles has gone completely bananas. The expectation in the marketplace that we spend $1,000 or more on a GPU, $500 and above on CPUs, and another $1,000 on everything else has shattered the image of a gaming PC as accessible to the average consumer. It's caused me to seriously reevaluate what I'm spending on PC components and what I'm getting for the price. Personally, I've had a recent revelation when it comes to motherboards.

Companies seem compelled to advertise motherboards that support dual GPUs I'll never own, support for 10Gbps wired internet speeds I can't afford, support DDR5 memory speeds I'll never need, and much more. Those boards will be labeled the "flagship" model, with a $500 or even $1000 price tag. But a closer look at the "value" lineups of most major motherboard brands will reveal boards that have everything you could ever ask for, and are good enough for years of enjoyment. This is why I'll never spend more than $300 on a motherboard ever again, and before the pedants get at me, I mean $300 in 2025 dollars.

3 You probably don't need PCIe 5.0

PCIe 4.0 is more than enough for most users