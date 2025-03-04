For about a year, Microsoft's Office suite was my software of choice for the occasional document and spreadsheet I might need to write, but at the start of 2025, I decided I was no longer interested in paying such a high recurring fee for Office, and I left it behind. So I had to find an alternative I could use on my Mac Mini.

I could have used Apple's own versions of Office apps, but I wanted something that was actually good, so I tried out a wide range of options. And as it turns out, WPS Office has ended up being my top choice after trying pretty much every option. Here's why it's become my go-to Office suite on the Mac Mini, and potentially on Windows as well.

4 It's free

Name a better price

First off, I didn't want to spend money on an Office suite I use so sparsely anymore, so being free was a major point I was looking for in an alternative to Microsoft Office. Surprisingly, there are a few free options out there, but WPS Office not only has a free app, but it includes 1GB of free cloud storage for documents, which is great to have for the occasional document I want to save across devices. Thankfully, on macOS, ads are also relatively minimal, so it's not a frustrating piece of free software.

What's more, WPS Office includes a few templates for free for your documents, and it seems to include the most features, or at least the most features I need. Another great contender for me was SoftMaker Free Office, but that one lacked the ability to create tables in Excel, which is a very important feature for me. Plus, some features like converting PDF documents to Word documents are also available for free.

Related 5 reasons why FreeOffice is a great Microsoft Office alternative Looking for a free Microsoft Office alternative? Here's why FreeOffice is a fantastic choice.

3 Handling CSV files and numbers

A specific need, but an important one

As I've mentioned, I don't use my Office suite for a lot of things, but the one use case I've had recently is opening CSV files that I export from one of the management platforms I use for work. This platform lets me export lists of articles with a lot of data, including a lot of fields with numbers, and they're exported as a CSV file.

When I open these CSV files in most of the alternative Office suites I've tried, the fields with numbers are treated as text fields, so when I sort them, instead of sorting them from highest to lowest for the whole number, many of these suites would put all the fields starting with 9 at the top, even if the full number was much smaller. I would have to manually edit all the fields so they'd be recognized as proper numbers.

WPS Office is one of the few tools where all the numbers are properly interpreted from the start, so I can just sort the Excel tables without any fuss, and it saves me a ton of time. These are things you may not always think of until you need them, but it makes such a huge difference when you do.