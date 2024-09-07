While Microsoft 365 is the most popular productivity solution out there, it clearly isn’t an ideal fit for many, especially those who prefer to stay away from the Windows ecosystem and are on a tight budget. While Google Docs is widely known as an ideal alternative to the Microsoft 365 suite, you can’t completely rule out other alternatives. Among them, WPS Office remains an overlooked productivity powerhouse that strikes the perfect balance between features and asking price.

If you haven’t heard about WPS Office before, get ready to discover its outstanding features and advantages that position it as the most underrated alternative to Microsoft 365.

7 Cross-platform availability

Accessible on all your devices

Cross-platform availability is the most important aspect when choosing a productivity suite. After all, you don’t want to lose access to your favorite software when you switch from Windows to Mac or vice versa. As for WPS Office, the company has nailed it with native apps on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. It also ensures a consistent experience across all the platforms.

Besides, unlike Google Workspace apps, there are native solutions that feel much better in day-to-day use.

6 Clean user interface

Doesn't require a learning curve

A clean user interface is one of the standout features of WPS Office. Unlike LibreOffice, it doesn’t feel outdated and keeps simplicity and efficiency in mind.

The best part is that it closely resembles Microsoft 365 apps like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. When you switch from Microsoft 365 to WPS Office, you don’t have to start from scratch and waste time looking for common functions. You will feel right at home with the WPS Office.

The tidy and structured design significantly improves the user experience by making all key tools and features readily available at your fingertips.

5 A rich templates library

A template for every use case

Here is where the WPS Office truly shines in comparison to other Microsoft 365 rivals. Whether you want to create a new document, presentation, or spreadsheet, you have ample templates to choose from. They're also neatly divided into relevant categories.

For example, when you try to create a new document, you can find a suitable template from the Letters, Resumes, Invitation Letter, Posters, Work, and Plan categories. Similarly, you can find Plan, Education, Project Management, For Teachers, HR, and other categories when you are looking to create a spreadsheet. A neatly designed template elevates your document or presentation with minimal effort and boosts productivity.

4 Feature packed

Doesn't skimp on features

Whether you choose WPS Doc, Slides, or Sheet, each one is packed with advanced features. Some of the noteworthy add-ons include track changes, text speech (which is absent from Google Docs), multiple page layouts, AI spell check, eye protection mode, animations, transitions, slide master, Pivot Tables, charts, formulas, and more. Overall, you won’t miss your Microsoft 365 apps.

Like Microsoft 365, WPS Office also offers a centralized Home tab where you can glance over all your documents, presentations, PDFs, and spreadsheets. It even supports multi-tabs, which is a huge productivity boost for professionals. For example, you can have your meeting notes open in one tab and create a presentation from scratch in another tab and switch between them seamlessly.

WPS Office also offers AI tools like smart writing assistants, smart forms, summarization, translation, and data analysis.

3 A robust PDF editor built-in

Say goodbye to your preferred PDF editor

Aside from standard Doc, Slide, and Sheet, WPS Office is also equipped with a powerful PDF editor. You can create a PDF and open an existing one to make changes; you can insert text and images, annotate and comment, convert PDFs into different formats, sign documents, create fillable forms, manage pages, extract text, and use other highlighter tools.

Overall, it’s an impressive PDF editor from WPS Office and can definitely give a run for money to some of the expensive rivals (looking at you, Adobe Acrobat).

These extra add-ons are quite useful

WPS Office also supports a long list of productivity tools to elevate your workflow in no time. Starting with WPS Drive, you can save and sync your files across all devices. Other tools include auto backup, the ability to convert file formats, picture to text, WPS Form to make your online data collection seamless, and a screen recorder. The latter is a must-have tool for online educators and project managers.

You can create a video explaining the presentation or spreadsheet data and share the clip with your team members.

1 Affordable pricing

Easy on wallet

WPS Premium is competitively priced at only $30 per year. It unlocks PDF editing and conversion tools, 20GB of cloud storage, access to a vast template library, and more. In comparison, the Microsoft 365 Personal plan costs $70 per year.

WPS Office is indeed a productivity powerhouse

It’s sufficient to say that WPS Office offers a compelling blend of familiarity, functionality, and affordability. With a powerful PDF editor and other neat productivity add-ons, it easily beats other Microsoft 365 rivals and surely deserves far more attention. What are you waiting for? Download the free version and experience its powerful features firsthand.

If you need a completely free alternative to Microsoft 365 with no hidden conditions, LibreOffice is worth checking out. While it may not win any awards in terms of UI and productivity tools, these reasons could make you consider trying LibreOffice.