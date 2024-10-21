I love my pfSense firewall and couldn't see myself returning to a router supplied by an internet service provider (ISP), but it's not for everyone. While I would recommend building a custom firewall and router to those who'd be able to set it up and manage their LAN, I can understand why some may find it daunting or not worth the effort. Here are some reasons you may not need to build one for your home.

1 Your ISP router is generally good enough

It's not as good as pfSense or OPNsense but it'll do

Close

Routers provided by your ISP aren't terrible, but they're not particularly great either. Modern devices are considerably better than ones sent by ISPs in the early 2000s, but they still fall short of what's available through a custom solution. An average internet user with no idea about port forwarding, NAT, QoS, and reverse proxies, likely won't take advantage of all the features offered by pfSense or OPNsense.

2 You don't need to buy new hardware

Save costs by using what's included with your subscription