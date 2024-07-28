Key Takeaways Free OS upgrades are available for Windows and Apple products - Microsoft and Apple expect to make up for it with subscription fees.

Web-based alternatives like Google Docs offer free features competing with Microsoft Office - less need for costly subscriptions.

Free security software like Windows Defender is good enough for most users - no need to pay for antivirus software.

Once upon a time, buying a new PC was accompanied by the need for a stack of software to get it going. You would need to pay for your operating system, office software, antivirus solution, and more to enable everyday usage. While open-source solutions to most of these have been available for years, many people still elect to use the paid versions to keep things simple. But there are a lot of great alternatives to some of the most popular paid apps. In current times, luckily we don’t need to pay for nearly as much software upfront, but if you’re not careful, you may end up paying for it on a month-to-month basis.

4 Free OS upgrades

Whether you want them or not

Back in the day, a new computer more often than not shipped with a copy of Windows, but if you wanted to upgrade, you had to pay for it. With modern Windows, however, updates are free, and most people paid nothing when their computer was upgraded from Windows 10 to Windows 11. If you’ve got a capable PC, upgrading to the latest version of Windows is just a few clicks away without any money changing hands. Apple did something similar after OSX Mountain Lion, providing free updates for supported computers.

Microsoft and Apple aren’t just throwing away money here, they instead expect to make it up with subscription fees for things like cloud storage or Office 365. If you’ve got multiple devices, or important documents you can't risk losing, these cloud backups can be very convenient. Also, if you want as little friction as possible working with people using Office for their documents, an Office subscription could also be worth it.

If you’re trying to save and can make use of free alternatives to these services, such as creating a local backup or using free Office alternatives, at least free updates to the latest version of Windows come down to preference rather than cost prohibition.

3 Web based alternatives

ChromeOS is the norm for many

Image Credit: Acer

Photoshop is a truly incredible piece of software that has been the last word in photo editing for years. Perhaps because of this, Adobe has continued to charge a hefty price for the software with confusing subscription models that have even gotten the attention of the FTC. Fortunately, there are a lot of alternatives to Adobe’s most popular software, including Photoshop, so you don’t need to get caught up in recurring payments and termination fees to make your photos look great. Plus, many of them, like Pixlr, run in a web browser so you don’t even need to download anything.

You may also use Google Docs, which works in a web browser and offers features that compete with Microsoft Office for free. While some people will still need features found in Microsoft’s product, if you’re just using Office for basic writing or spreadsheets, there’s a good chance you’re not giving up anything but a bit of familiarity with Google’s free solution. Besides that, a lot of younger people are learning computing using Google’s solutions with school-issued Chromebooks, so you could be seeing a lot more Google Docs in the future.

2 Free security software is better than ever

Windows security is good enough for most

Another must with a computer purchase a few years ago was antivirus software. Whether you went with Kaspersky, McAfee, or Norton, you were paying for software to keep your computer safe from malware and viruses. In the years since, however, Microsoft has made big improvements to security on Windows, including making Windows Defender built-in security a good enough option for most people.

For most people, as long as they’re not blatantly disregarding warnings, the built-in security solution is plenty for most people. It’s also fairly lightweight, so you’re not giving up any more power than is necessary to scan your PC. Just be sure to allow automatic Windows updates so you have the latest security definitions to keep your PC safe.

1 Add-ons and subscriptions

Get the basics for free

The free-to-play model has reached software in general, and it’s not surprising to find a piece of software that offers a basic set of features for free, with plenty of upgrade opportunities prominently featured. This can be seen in programs like VPN clients that offer a small amount of VPN data for free, with more servers and more data available with a subscription.

Another place you can see such upgrade options is in cloud backup software. For example, Microsoft’s OneDrive from Microsoft and iCloud from Apple both give users a small amount of storage for free that will quickly fill up, with multiple upgrade options to increase data volume.

It can be really convenient to have your most important files synced to the cloud and available on multiple devices, but it’s yet another monthly fee. On top of that, it can be difficult to leave a cloud ecosystem once you’ve joined, since you’ll need to move all of your data to local storage or another cloud solution if you decide to stop paying for the storage.

Some software is still worth buying

When software is loaded with a bunch of ads and up-selling, it can be frustrating to use every day. While looking at a couple of ads is fine for software you use infrequently, if you’re using it every day, it can be annoying. If you edit photos every day, for example, Photoshop could be worth its subscription cost. Similarly, if you edit videos, buying Final Cut Pro once means you won’t get stuck paying for something every month to have access to past projects.

Public companies like it when you pay them a little bit each month instead of paying just once, so it’s not surprising to see a lot of software moving towards subscriptions with a free tier to get people started. Still, it feels good when you can pay for a piece of software just once, and it works forever without tedious sign-in screens, cloud storage up-sells, or frustrating cancelation fees.