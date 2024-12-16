Multiple graphics cards used to be sighted back in the day but there's not much use for them with regards to gaming. Home lab is a completely different matter with some setups allowing for truly wonderful experiences. Ever wanted to host 10 virtual gaming PCs from a single system? You can do that and much more with some networking and virtual know-how. Here are a few ways a multi-GPU setup may make sense for home lab use.

3 Improved workflow with more bandwidth

Two is better than one, especially when working with heavier workflows. Should you be rendering more than one file at a time, a second GPU that can handle a separate load could half the total time required to complete the project. Throw in more media and you'll smash through them with little effort. Doing so requires some setup with the two GPUs and your favorite media editing software, but it's certainly possible via virtual machines to separate the two GPUs and utilize their resources accordingly. Doing so will also open up new avenues for increased productivity.

Multi-GPU configurations don't make sense for gaming anymore. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is overkill for most PC builds, but there are some excellent applications in the home lab where having additional graphics cards can work some magic.

