Gigabit Ethernet has been around for a quarter of a century, and the chances are that most of your home networking equipment uses it for wired network connections. But in that time, networking standards have evolved, and both wired and wireless connectivity have become faster. Wi-Fi 7 routers can exceed gigabit speeds, and Ethernet can easily be found at up to 100 GbE speeds.

Just like when gigabit speeds first came out, it's time to rethink the baseline speed that our home networks run at. Now, I'm not saying you need 10GbE for your home network, although it does provide some level of future-proofing, as Wi-Fi 7 access points come with 10GbE ports, and other network devices will eventually catch up. But somewhere in between is a good place to start, and 2.5GbE feels like that place to me. It's becoming the default Ethernet speed on PC motherboards, network switches, and routers using it are relatively affordable, and other network-attached devices are starting to use it as the baseline.

Related Five essential things to keep in mind when building your home network Save yourself some time, effort and trouble by considering these things when building out your home network

5 For NAS bandwidth

Store your files faster with better networking

Close

One of the best reasons to upgrade your home network speed is when you decide to add a NAS to the mix. Whether you've picked one of the best prebuilt NAS devices, or built your own out of old PC parts, ensuring that the devices on your network have enough bandwidth to access the stored data is essential. That's before you start adding things like virtual machines and Docker containers, which also need reliable bandwidth to provide you with the best quality services they offer.

Gigabit Ethernet just won't cut it in these scenarios and will quickly be overwhelmed by the amount of bandwidth that your devices will want to use. Even with a gigabit internet connection, you'll still want faster transfer speeds between devices on your home network because who likes waiting for transfers to be completed? Nobody, that's who, and 2.5GbE gives you faster connectivity while being relatively affordable.

Related 10 tips to enhance your NAS experience Make the most of your trusty little NAS with these ten tips and tricks

4 If you upgrade your motherboard

2.5GbE is becoming the new baseline for PC hardware