The increasing complexity of cyberattacks and the ease of automation means you should always have a well-configured firewall on your computer. That helps to filter unwanted traffic before it gets onto your PC, but it won't stop attacks from getting to other devices on your home network. Your Wi-Fi router also has a simple firewall on it, but these are often barebones and don't have a lot of options for customizability and other controls you might want on your network traffic.

To gain that level of control over your network, you might want to add a hardware firewall to your setup. While you could build your own with old PC components or virtualize it on your server, often the best option for ease of use is to get a dedicated network appliance for your firewall. Many have app-based setup routines that walk you through every aspect.

They do mean you're locked into a particular vendor and might have to deal with that device not getting updates in the future. However, you can eventually make your own hardware firewall, as you'll have more knowledge about what is important to you and your network. Until then, hardware firewalls are relatively inexpensive and are an important part of your home network security strategy.

5 Protects the entire network and every device on it

Constant protection for every device with a single point of configuration

Hardware firewalls might require some setup and configuration to begin with, but they're often simpler in the long run when it comes to keeping your home network safe. That's because they stop malicious data before it reaches your home network, keeping every device you have connected safe with the same configuration and rules. At one point, they used only to examine data coming in, but modern hardware firewalls also examine outgoing data, so they can catch malware as it's being spread or notice if something is sending data to an external server that it shouldn't be.

At their simplest, they use a packet filter to examine every data packet and the source and location metadata associated with it. If the data meets the rules for allowed data, it is allowed through. If not, it will drop the packet, and it won't go anywhere. This could be set up only to allow video call protocols to go to certain devices on your network or to only let certain devices use VPNs. Plus, the hardware firewall is always running unless you choose to turn it off, keeping your network protected at all times.

4 Additional layers of defense

Layered security is the best security, especially when things are connected to the internet

The best hardware firewalls aren't simply based on rules-based packet inspection. They come with advanced security features like deep packet inspection to see more than just the routing metadata in data packets, or real-time updates to the threat engine running in the firewall with updated information on new malware and other cybersecurity threats as they're discovered.

Plus, many newer hardware firewalls also pack intrusion prevention systems (IPS) and intrusion detection systems (IDS), which work together to flag potential issues, do extra checks on the flagged data packets, and decide if they are malicious or not. The more layers to your security, the better when dealing with internet-facing devices, and having a hardware firewall provides multiple ways to catch intrusions or unwanted data.

3 Reduces resource use on other devices

Free up precious CPU cycles on your servers and computers for other uses