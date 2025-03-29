Having enough storage space is incredibly important for our digital lives, whether it's for documents, pictures, or other important files. We can handle this storage in many ways, from external hard drives, cloud storage providers, and networked storage like NAS devices. Plus, don't forget about the 3-2-1 backup rule, which is just as important as the storage in the first place.

Now, if you've only just started running out of space on your primary device, you might be tempted to pick up an external HDD or SSD to store the extra. That's fine to begin with, but you will soon run into the same issue, and managing multiple external drives is a terrible experience. Instead, consider investing in a NAS, which, as well as extra storage, gives you a host of other benefits as well.

6 Flexibility

You can't self-host apps or run servers off an external drive