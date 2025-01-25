Designed to help you experiment to your heart’s content, home labs are equipped with all sorts of unique facilities to enhance your project-building experience. Containerization is one such feature that can turn your experimentation workstation into a powerful self-hosting platform. Often contrasted with virtual machines, containers offer plenty of perks for server enthusiasts – and here are five reasons why you should integrate them into your home lab workflow.

Related 10 incredible Raspberry Pi Projects you can run inside Docker containers Forget about switching distros (and microSD cards) by self-hosting these fun projects using Docker

5 A simple way to isolate services

And you can avoid dependency conflicts

Close

Running all your apps on the native OS can make them vulnerable to the scourge of dependency hell. Different packages may require distinct versions of the same dependencies and libraries, and installing multiple variants of the same package can break the apps that rely on them.

Thankfully, the isolated nature of containers can curb dependency conflicts, and you shouldn’t have any issues even when running multiple versions of the same containerized app in your home lab.

Moving them between platforms is just as simple