Designed to help you experiment to your heart’s content, home labs are equipped with all sorts of unique facilities to enhance your project-building experience. Containerization is one such feature that can turn your experimentation workstation into a powerful self-hosting platform. Often contrasted with virtual machines, containers offer plenty of perks for server enthusiasts – and here are five reasons why you should integrate them into your home lab workflow.
5 A simple way to isolate services
And you can avoid dependency conflicts
Running all your apps on the native OS can make them vulnerable to the scourge of dependency hell. Different packages may require distinct versions of the same dependencies and libraries, and installing multiple variants of the same package can break the apps that rely on them.
Thankfully, the isolated nature of containers can curb dependency conflicts, and you shouldn’t have any issues even when running multiple versions of the same containerized app in your home lab.